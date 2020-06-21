PART 23: Let’s Write a Story!

“If you don’t tell me what you know, I am going to worry.” Mary tried to look solemn. “You don’t want me doing that.”

John slid off the arm to sit beside her. “Grace and I have things in good shape. We’re waiting on information from other folks but for now, we know where Michael and Jing are and what they’re doing. We’re watching closely for his next move.”

“Okay, I’ll accept that.” Mary smiled at him. “Now, how is Sylvia’s mother? I did see her with Old Man before I nosedived, didn’t I?”

“Yes, you did. They made a nature-sprite combo, sitting back quietly, observing, and only speaking when it was important. Their serenity in the midst of our chaos was beneficial. Sylvia took them home with her when we didn’t know how long you’d be in the hospital.” John chuckled. “Sylvia says Old Man wants her to plant tomatoes in her big backyard and maybe some cucumbers and zucchini. She has too much ground going to waste as lawn, he told her.”

“That’s great. Why did he come?”

Sylvia and John looked at each other. “You’re going to love this,” Sylvia replied. “He said he had to come because he knew you were going to need him. He went right to work preparing food and drink of all sorts, all very healthy, of course. The refrigerator and freezer are full of his goodies, waiting for you. Satisfied with the doctors warning to you and the food he had prepared, he has now gone home. Mother was delighted with his visit and will be here to see you soon.”

“And before you begin worrying, Elly has been staying here. She’s fine, and has been resting,” John said.

“She’s also been drinking Old Man’s magic potions. Wait until you see her. She’s glowing with good health,” Sylvia grinned, “and feels like a new woman.”

“How did Elly get here?” Mary exclaimed. “And there’s the matter of the Golden Sassafras seeds which Henry and Aronia have and Michael wants” “Elly’s jumped ship. They forced her cooperation at firstand when she realized how ruthless they were, she got out. As far as the Golden Sassafras seeds, Michael doesn’t know who has them. You told him you don’t, which is the important thing if he believes you. So far, he has stayed away. Grace has men watching him and the house and you needn’t worry.” John took her hand and looked into her eyes. “You’re well protected.”