In addition to 133 new cases, Hidalgo County reported another death from complications related to COVID-19, county Judge Richard F. Cortez reported Sunday in a news release.

The Mission man was in his 50s and had underlying medical conditions, according to the news release.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends. I know they were hoping to spend Father’s Day with their loved one,” Judge Cortez said. “It is all of our responsibility to take the necessary measures to minimize the spread in our community. We know what works, let’s all be part of the solution.”

Over the weekend, Hidalgo County reported 133 new cases who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,689.

The new cases come from the cities of Alamo, Alton, Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Pharr, San Juan and Weslaco, with the exception of 11 cases: ten individuals’ location was undisclosed and one location was reported unknown.

The ages of the new cases range from an infant to people older than 70; Hidalgo County does not disclose the ages of the reported cases.

According to the release, 134 people are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, with 16 cases in intensive care units.

Additionally, 42 individuals were released from isolation on Sunday, meaning they have been symptom-free for ten days, including three days without a fever. This brings the total number of individuals released from isolation to 716.

Of the 1,689 total known positive cases, officials reported 951 are active cases; Sunday’s reported death marks Hidalgo County’s 22nd death related to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, Hidalgo County reported a total of 30,563 tests have been administered, with 27,737 tests returning negative and 1,137 pending results.

Although there weren’t any reported cases Sunday, Starr County made adjustments to its previous statistics regarding COVID-19 cases.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, Starr County’s health authority, the county removed a few cases because the individuals who tested positive at the drive thru testing center weren’t Starr County residents.

However, the county also added cases reported from the Texas Department of State Health Services’ mobile testing sites to its coronavirus statistics.

After the adjustments, the current number of reported positive cases in Starr County is 371, with 317 classified as active cases; the count for individuals recovered from the virus is 53.

Starr County’s number of fatalities related to the virus remains at one.