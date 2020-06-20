Starr County reports 106 new coronavirus cases, new single-day high

Starr County reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, far surpassing its previous single-day record earlier this month.

The newly confirmed cases are from results of tests administered at the county’s drive-thru testing facility, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

The county’s results from tests administered at the mobile testing sites that are run by the Department of State Health Services, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department are still pending.