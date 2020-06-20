The Mission school district purchased a vacant furniture store, with plans to serve the community by bringing the building back to life.

“Everything seemed to fall into place to be able to address a number of district needs in this strategic purchase,” Mission CISD Superintendent Carol G. Perez said in a news release Saturday. “The district has been facing a number of operational facility-related needs for a while. Through the purchase of this building we can address quite a few of those needs.”

In the building, a former Lack’s Furniture Store in Mission, measures over 26,000 square feet, and has been vacant for several years now, according to the release.

How much the building cost was not provided in the release; attempts to reach officials regarding the amount was unsuccessful as of this posting.

Along Business 83, between Bryan Road and Mayberry Road, travelers may have noticed the first steps of bringing the building to life through temporary signage and the beginning of exterior and landscaping cleanup.

Now, the building will be Mission CISD Annex.

According to Dr. Perez, there are several planned uses for the building — a department for fixed assets, warehouse, textbooks and records. It’ll also serve as an expansion for the safety and security department, a relocation of the district’s network operations center, and a space for staff development training and conference space.

Preliminary work has begun, according to the release, as district officials plan renovations and reconfigurations through the maintenance and facilities team. The district stated that this will save the district money and expedite the completion before the departments prepare to move in.

The departments may be able to move in by August, if everything goes according to plan, the release read.