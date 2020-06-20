H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for gallon-size Hill Country drinks for the potential presence of a milk allergen.
The Hill Country drinks recalled are gallon-sizes of Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink.
In addition to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, according to the release, the affected products were also shipped to Joe V and Mi Tienda stores; the recall does not impact Central Market.
Aside from the recall, the affected products have also been removed from shelves in stores, a news release read.
According to the release, there has not been any reported illnesses related to the recall.
Customers who purchased any of the products, can return it to the store and receive a full refund. Additionally, customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.
List of products included in recall:
|Product
|UPC
|Code Date*
|HCF Pink Lemonade Gallon
|4122005174
|8/1/2020
|HCF Citrus Punch Gallon
|4122081863
|9/30/2020 and 10/1/2020
|HCF Fruit Drink Gallon
|4122005172
|8/1/2020 and 8/2/2020
|HCF Grape Drink Gallon
|4122005176
|8/2/2020
*The code date can be found on the back of the jug beneath the lid.