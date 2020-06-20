Cameron County reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced in a news release.

The new cases are from Brownsville, Harlingen, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo and San Benito.

From a 5-year-old girl to a 74-year-old woman, only five cases were related to travel. Forty-one cases were transmitted through community spread, with the remaining 46 cases linked to a previous case.

These new cases bring Cameron County’s total to 1,546.

In addition to the newly reported cases, officials also reported 65 individuals recovered on Saturday, bringing the total number of those recovered to 944.

In Starr County, 106 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, far surpassing its previous single-day record earlier this month.

The newly confirmed cases are from results of tests administered at the county’s drive-thru testing facility, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

Since last Saturday, when the county’s total cases was at 122, Starr County reported a 300% increase of their total number of cases, which is now 370.

Of the county’s total cases, 316 remain active and 53 were reported to have recovered.

Although Starr County previously reported one death, officials report a resident from a nursing home in the county was hospitalized in McAllen and died.

While the Department of State Health Services has not confirmed the individual tested positive for the virus, Vazquez said the county is expecting the confirmation within a few days, at which point the individual will be counted as Starr County’s second COVID-19 related fatality.

The county’s results from tests administered at the mobile testing sites that are run by the DSHS, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department are still pending.

Statewide, Texas health officials reported more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, marking a record, in addition to the 25 deaths related to the virus.

Previously, officials reported 3,516 cases on Thursday, then 3,453 new cases on Friday.

On Saturday, the state’s total was 107,735 cases, with officials reporting an increase of 4,430 from Friday; additionally, the total death toll slightly increased to 2,165 from 2,140.

These figures do not include Saturday’s case activity from the Rio Grande Valley.

Additionally, an estimated 67,096 individuals were reported to have recovered, according to officials who also reported 3,247 cases were hospitalized due to the virus.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be asymptomatic — meaning, individuals can contract the virus and not feel sick or show symptoms.