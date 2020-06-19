OSHA fines produce warehouse for poisoning death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined Plateros Produce just over $6,000 for the November poisoning death of a 32-year-old worker.

Luis Reymundo Pierda Martinez died on Nov. 18 possible due to the inhalation of aluminum phosphate and pesticide vapors, according to OSHA.

The federal agency issued two fines on May 14.

OHSA fined Plateros Produce $4,048 for an initial penalty and $2,100 for a current penalty, according to the agency’s records.

The case, however, is not closed. OHSA categorizes it as pending.

The agency says the man was placing aluminum phosphate tablets and pesticide fumigators throughout the warehouse on Nov. 18. The man went to sleep and employees returning on Monday found him dead.