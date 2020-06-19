18 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

By LAURA B. MARTINEZ

Staff Writer

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. on Friday reported 18 county employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. The employees work at various county offices.

In addition, several other county employees are either self-quarantining or out of the office due to exposure from a known COVID-19 case, or may be experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Of the employees testing positive, one works for the Cameron County Precinct 2 Office, one for the Constable Precinct 2 Office, one for the 444th state District Court, two from the County Clerks Office, one from the County Court-at-Law No. 1, one employee from the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2, four employees from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, and seven from the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.