Hidalgo County reported another death Friday as an additional 109 individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

A Pharr man in his 80s is the latest individual to die in Hidalgo County after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued Friday, raising the total number of fatalities in the county to 21.

“We have lost another one of our county residents to this deadly disease. My deepest condolences go out to their family and friends,” Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the release. “There are many of us in Hidalgo County who are more vulnerable and susceptible to becoming seriously ill. We need to wear our masks, avoid mass gatherings, wash our hands and continue to practice social distancing. These steps have proven to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The new cases Friday bring the total number of cases in the county to 1,556. Of those, 861 are active.

The county also reported there were 103 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county and 13 of those were in intensive care units.

In Starr County, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, raising their total number of confirmed cases to 260.

Of those, 212 cases are currently active, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.