STC student, staff member test positive for COVID-19

South Texas College confirmed that a student and staff member enrolled with the institution tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a release from the college, the staff member tested positive at the Mid-Valley campus and reported himself as asymptomatic.

The student is enrolled at the Nursing and Allied Health College and began experiencing symptoms last Thursday, the release said.

Everyone enrolled in that class has been contacted about the positive case, the release stated, and will be allowed to finish the course online. STC is also notifying currently enrolled students, faculty and staff about the cases via email and taking steps to prevent any further spread of the virus.

“South Texas College is following guidelines from the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the local health department for the safety of all students, faculty and staff. These guidelines include deep sanitization, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and the use of facial coverings/masks by all students, faculty, and staff,” the statement said.

Questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the Hidalgo County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at (956) 292-7765 and additional updates can be found at southtexascollege.edu/coronavirus.