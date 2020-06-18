Starr County to also require masks in all businesses

The use of facial masks inside business by employees and customers will be required in Starr County beginning Friday.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said he signed the order Thursday which will be almost exactly the same as those enacted by Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

“Last night, we were working on the order when the governor came on and said it was OK,” Vera said. “We were waiting to see what the governor’s stand was going to be on it.”

Gov. Greg Abbott appeared to give his blessing for such orders which was first passed by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Wednesday.

In an interview with KSAT, Abbott said the action taken by Wolff was “not inconsistent” with his executive order preventing local governments from enforcing the use of face masks on the public.

“What Judge Wolff has done, has used the language in my executive order to be able to address the mask issue from a different perspective,” Abbott said.

With these orders, the responsibility falls on the businesses to adopt safety practices requiring their employees and customers to wear facial coverings when inside that business.

Failure to abide by the order could result in a fine for the business.

Starr County’s order is expected to be posted on their website later this afternoon.

It will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.

bereniceg@themonitor.com