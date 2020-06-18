After years of being bullied in elementary school because of his hair McAllen resident Joshua Gatling,27, now wears his dread locks with pride. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
As a black man raised in the Rio Grande Valley, Joshua Gatling’s skin color set him apart from many of his peers and friends. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Joshua Gatling,27, wears his dreadlocks with pride at his home on Thursday, June, 18,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

