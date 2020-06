Starr County confirmed 13 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total number of new cases for the day to 54, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

Now, the total cases the county has seen is 220, of which 46 have recovered, leaving 173 active cases.

The additional cases include two girls, six women and five men, whose ages range from 9 to 48 years old.