One-hundred more people on Thursday were confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hidalgo County while another death, that of a 60-year-old Edinburg resident, was also reported.

The county’s death toll is now up to 20.

“A total of 20 of our neighbors have now died from complications of this disease,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “I encourage us all to band together to fight this virus by employing all the recommended measures that work — especially avoiding crowds. My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this person.”

The county has now seen a total of 1,447 cases of COVID-19, and 99 people are in local hospitals with the disease. Of those, 10 are being cared for in intensive care units.

Thirty-six people were also reported on Wednesday to have been released, leaving 796 active cases in the county.

The county has also administered a total of 29,810 tests, with 1,428 results still pending.

Cameron County also reported another death on Thursday, that of a 76-year-old woman from Brownsville. She died at Solara Hospital there.

The death toll in Cameron is now at 48.

The county also reported 70 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total there to 1,371. On Thursday, 32 people were confirmed to have recovered from the disease, leaving 514 active cases.

The youngest of the new cases is a 6-month-old girl from, and the eldest is a 91-year-old woman — both from Brownsville.

Also on Thursday, seven more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Starr County, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

The county has now seen a total 227 cases, of which 179 remain active.