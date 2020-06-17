Sentencing reset in killing of unborn baby case

A 27-year-old man who entered a guilty plea to manslaughter in February for shooting his pregnant common-law wife in the stomach in 2018, killing their unborn baby, had his sentencing hearing re-scheduled.

Jesus Abides Campos was scheduled for sentencing on Thursday, but that hearing was reset to August after his attorney asked for more time.

On Feb. 11, Campos admitted to “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to Monica Treviño on July 20, 2018.

Treviño, a McAllen police officer who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time, used her portable dispatch radio to call for help, telling authorities Campos accidentally shot her when she walked in front of an assault rifle he was cleaning and assembling, according to the offense report.

Campos told police that he “never heard the charging handle to the rifle go forward” and pulled the trigger with a loaded magazine, the offense report stated.

Investigators say he showed no emotion, describing him as “calm” and not showing “any nervousness after being involved in a traumatic event.”

Campos also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a family member. He faces five to 99 years or life on that charge.

The manslaughter charge carries a maximum of 20 years and a minimum of two years.