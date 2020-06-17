Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier

Associated Press
-
Lupe Guillen, younger sister to missing Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, addresses the crowd on Friday, June 12, 2020 outside the gates of Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas. Dozens of people gathered to support the family of the soldier who went missing one month ago. Vanessa Guillen, was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters for the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at the base, according to Fort Hood officials and an Army Criminal Investigation Command. (Heather Osbourne/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said Monday that the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood wearing a black T-shirt and purple workout pants. Investigators said her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she’d been working earlier in the day.

Investigators said more than 150 people have been interviewed so far regarding her disappearance.

Associated Press
The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR