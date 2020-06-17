Lumber yard closes after 2 workers test positive for COVID-19

RAYMONDVILLE — Alamo Lumber Co. has temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, state health officials have confirmed six new cases of the COVID-19 virus, driving Willacy County’s total case count to 65.

On Monday night, officials reported a man in his 40s and another in his 20s had tested positive for the virus.

Then late Tuesday, officials reported a man in his 40s and three women, one in her 20s, another in her 40s, and a third in her 60s, had tested positive.

Now, health officials, who have isolated the patients, are investigating whether the patients infected others.

On June 11, the lumber company closed until June 25.

On Tuesday, the lumber company stated one infected employee last worked there on June 8.

The other employee last worked at the store on June 11.

“In an abundance of caution, the store was closed on Thursday, June 11, and will remain closed until Thursday, June 25,” a press release states. “This will allow all team members to quarantine and be tested again prior to returning to work. In addition, deep cleaning will be completed on the store before reopening.”

Last month, officials believed cases in this rural county of 22,000 residents had flattered out.

But this month, amid an outbreak at the Willacy County Jail, cases have been steadily climbing.

Of the county’s 61 cases, 28 cases are active while 34 patients have recovered and three have died, Frank Torres, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said.

“ People, protect yourselves,” Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzales said. “By protecting yourself, you’re protecting your family and others.”

Like Torres, Gonzales urged residents to take precautions.

“ Practice social distancing and wear facial coverings,” Gonzales said. “Be vigilant. We all need to do what we need to do.”

fdelvalle@valleystar.com