Flamingo Bowl begins first phase of reopening

McAllen’s Flamingo Bowl announced last week on its Facebook page it is beginning to reopen its doors, having been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Facebook post, bowlers will be required to wear masks in common areas and have their temperature checked. Additional hand sanitizer stations will be made available, as well.

Flamingo Bowl also stated they will be following social distancing guidelines by only allowing every other lane to be used.

Bowlers should also know cash will not be taken for the time being, only debit and credit cards.

Flamingo Bowl has detailed all the steps it’s taking to keep bowlers safe at https://flamingobowlonline.com/covid-19/.