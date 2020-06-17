Edinburg teen facing fatal shooting charges seeks a lower bond

An Edinburg teenager police accuse of luring another teen to a drug deal before fatally shooting him is scheduled Wednesday for a bond reduction hearing.

Ryan Jet Rodriguez has been held on $1 million bonds on charges of murder and attempted murder since March 23.

Edinburg police investigators say Rodriguez and 20-year-old Tanner Charles Dickerson-Rodriguez shot and killed 18-year-old Angel Gonzalez on March 23 at 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Esperanza Street.

Dickerson-Rodriguez is also being held on $1 million bonds for the same charges as Rodriguez. However, he has an additional $100,000 bond for aggravated assault dating violence.

Court records indicate he was sentenced to eight years community supervision 11 days before being arrested on a murder charge.

That indictment alleges he slapped someone he was dating in the face.

The men face the attempted murder charge because investigators say they shot at a juvenile who had arrived at the location with Gonzalez.

As Edinburg police investigated the shooting, detectives learned that the juvenile was providing information on the shooting to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the juvenile, he received a Snapchat message from an unknown person at around 11:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting asking to buy drugs and meet at a residence on Esparanza Street, a probable cause affidavit states.

When Gonzalez and the juvenile arrived, police say Rodriguez pointed a handgun at them while Dickerson-Rodriguez pointed a rifle.

Gonzalez and the juvenile ran in separate directions, according to the probable cause affidavit, which states that the juvenile saw Gonzalez get shot.

Rodriguez’s motion for reduced bond says authorities don’t have probable cause to hold him on the charges and asks for an evidentiary hearing.

The teen is asking to be released on a personal recognizance bond or in the alternative for reduced bond, arguing the bond is oppressive and beyond his financial means.

Dickerson-Rodriguez’s attorney has also filed a motion for a reduced bond, but a hearing on that motion has not been scheduled, court records indicate.