City removes Jefferson Davis Memorial from Washington Park

Hours after the Brownsville City Commission voted unanimously to remove the Jefferson Davis Memorial Boulder from Washington Park city, crews removed the boulder.

The memorial is being held in storage pending determination of ownership.

Activists have long fought for several years to have the rock and plaque honoring Davis removed, citing a need for the city to take a stand against racial injustice and white supremacy, a legacy from which Davis and those who fought to keep slavery alive in the United States cannot be separated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE