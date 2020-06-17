Two more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday.

A Weslaco man in his 30s and a Mission man in his 50s, both with underlying medical conditions, were the latest individuals to die after testing positive for the coronavirus disease, the county stated in a news release.

Their deaths bring the death toll in Hidalgo County to 19.

“These numbers are dismaying,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the release. “Losing two more people from our community shows how dangerous this disease can be. My prayers are with the family and friends of these two people.”

The county also announced another 92 people tested positive, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,347. Of those, 733 cases are active.

As of Wednesday, a total of 84 people were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 and 10 of those individuals are being treated in intensive care units.