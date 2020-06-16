More Brownsville city employees tests positive for COVID-19

The City of Brownsville has confirmed two city employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employees are a Brownsville police officer and a Public Works employee. At least two city employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.

The Public Works employee began to feel symptoms on June 11 with official confirmation received Monday evening. The police officer began to feel symptoms on June 10 with confirmation also received Monday evening. Both employees are male, the city stated.

City officials said the employees showed no signs of fever during employee health screenings. Those in contact with the employees that are in medium to high risk of exposure will be tested and quarantined.

The names of the employees and any further identifying information will not be released to maintain employee privacy consistent with federal health privacy laws.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.