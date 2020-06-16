Monte Alto ISD re-cancels graduation amid coronavirus concerns

The Monte Alto school district has again changed course and opted on Wednesday to re-cancel an indoor graduation that was planned for Friday.

Monte Alto ISD Superintendent Rosie Cobarrubias announced the graduation, originally slated for June 12, was canceled in a statement last Thursday after a student in the district tested positive for COVID-19.

The next day, the district announced the graduation had been rescheduled for this Friday.

Wednesday afternoon, after Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced an additional 143 cases in the county, Cobarrubias wrote a new message on the district’s Facebook page canceling the ceremony again.

“Due to the increased and overwhelming COVID-19 cases reported these past few days, I regretfully inform you that I am cancelling the graduation ceremony scheduled for Thursday, June 18,” she wrote. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this milestone ceremony for our seniors and their families. However, we feel that the protection of the community’s public health is a greater priority.”

