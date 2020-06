EDINBURG — Hidalgo County is reporting 143 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Tuesday, county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a Facebook live video Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, Cortez urged residents to take hygiene and social distancing seriously.

“It’s going to take the efforts of everybody,” he said.

Cortez also addressed concerns over available hospital beds in the county. He said for now the county is still in good shape on that front.

“We still have a good capacity,” he said.