Delia’s Tamales temporarily closes locations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of Delia’s Tamales’ South 23rd Street location in McAllen was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, according to a news release by the restaurant chain on Tuesday.

The restaurant has been advised by the Hidalgo County Health Department and has closed operations immediately. They are working on sanitizing the restaurant.

While all Delia’s Tamales’ dining areas closed immediately, drive-thru and curbside services are still running.

According to the news release, before this case was reported, restaurant employees practiced social distancing and hygienic practices; they wore masks, washed their hands often and followed advised sanitation guidelines.

“Please let this be a reminder, we can not let our guard down,” the release read. “Please continue to social distance, wear masks, and keep your hands clean. We appreciate your continued support of Delia’s and we hope each of you stay safe and healthy during this difficult time.”