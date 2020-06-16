More city and a county employee test positive for COVID-19

The City of Brownsville announced late Monday that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are a Brownsville police officer and a Public Works employee.

The Public Works employee began to feel symptoms on June 11 with official confirmation received Monday evening. The police officer began to feel symptoms on June 10 with confirmation also received Monday evening. Both employees are male, the city stated.

City officials said the employees showed no signs of fever during employee health screenings. Those in contact with the employees that are in medium to high risk of exposure will be tested and quarantined.

The names of the employees and any further identifying information will not be released to maintain employee privacy consistent with federal health privacy laws, officials said.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

Brownsville Public Utilities Board on Tuesday announced that a second employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. This employee worked at BPUB’s Administration Building.

Officials said the last time the employee was in the building was on June 11 and the positive results were confirmed on Tuesday. No other information on the employee is being released due to privacy laws, officials said.

BPUB said several actions have taken place at the administration building including a deep cleaning of the employee’s work area and a deep cleaning of common areas. The administration building, including the drive-thru lanes, will be closed until further notice.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department also reported that one of its sheriff’s deputies has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities said the deputy tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday afternoon. Three other deputies he had been in contact with have been isolated and will also undergo testing, though they have no symptoms, the department stated on its Facebook Page.

Authorities said the infected deputy worked the night shift and had no interactions with other staff at the main building.

The department said it will continue its best efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities and its staff.