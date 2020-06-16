Cameron County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department has reported that one of its sheriff’s deputies has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities said the deputy tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday afternoon. Three other deputies he had been in contact with have been isolated and will also undergo testing, though they have no symptoms.

Authorities said the infected deputy worked the night shift and hand no interactions with other staff at the main building.

The department said it will continue its best efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities and its staff.