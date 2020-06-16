BISD student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

The Brownsville Independent School District is postponing its Strength and Conditioning Program after a student athlete tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

Although BISD is unaware if any other students or coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, it is postponing all BISD Strength and Condition Programs effective immediately. the district posted on its Facebook Page.

Officials said the district will take this opportunity to reevaluate all information from federal, state and local agencies. Upon evaluation, BISD will plan to reinstate its program on July 13.

No students will be allowed on campus until further notice.