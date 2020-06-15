Wireless carriers experiencing widespread outages

If your phone isn’t working, you’re not alone.

Users of major wireless carriers including Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile have reported widespread outages.

Reports of outages have been made locally; Business Insider is also reporting the problem extending throughout the nation.

Cellphone users have since taken to social media to complain about the outages, with T-Mobile — which appears to be especially affected — trending on Twitter Monday afternoon.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond or comment Monday.

Jim Greer, a representative from AT&T, said the company isn’t experiencing any outages.

“Our network is operating normally,” he wrote in an email. “You might ask other providers, it appears another carrier is having a nationwide issue.”