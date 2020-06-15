EDINBURG — Former UTRGV basketball standout Isaiah Fontaine, who played two seasons for the Vaqueros, has signed a professional contract to play for Raiders Basket Jarvenpaa of First Division A in Finland, the nation’s top basketball league, for the 2020-21 season.

Fontaine, who graduated from UTRGV in May, scored 95 points and recorded 98 rebounds, 28 blocks and seven steals through 56 career games for the Vaqueros.

His greatest moment for the Vaqueros came during his first career start on senior day, what ultimately turned out to be the team’s final game of the season before Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Jeff Hurd announced the WAC was canceling both its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fontaine, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward from Chelsea, Massachusetts, tallied five points and four rebounds in 11 minutes of play to help UTRGV topple California Baptist in overtime and secure a second-place finish in the WAC, the program’s best ever.

He becomes the latest former Vaquero to find professional success overseas, joining a list of 14 former UTRGV basketball players who played abroad during the 2019-20 season. His former teammates Solomon Hainna (2018-19), Tyson Smith (2018-19) and Terry Winn III (2017-19) played in Colombia, Georgia, and Ukraine, respectively, last season.

Fontaine also joins former Vaqueros playeer Lauri Toivonen (2011-14) of Kobrat as UTRGV basketball grads playing in Finland’s top professional league.

