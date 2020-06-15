EDINBURG — Season tickets for Vaqueros men’s and women’s basketball for the 2020-21 season are on sale now and will be available for purchase as a complete set the UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday in a news release.

Season ticket packages will include tickets to every UTRGV home game for both its men’s and women’s hoops squads.

Additionally, season ticket holders will also receive seats at all three of the Vaqueros’ games this season at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, home of the NBA G-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and seats at all four games of the inaugural UTRGV South Padre Island Classic.

The UTRGV men’s squad will host the three-time defending Western Athletic Conference champion New Mexico State Aggies on Feb. 18 at Bert Ogden Arena, while both the Vaqueros men’s and women’s teams will play a double-header against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders as part of the South Texas Showdown there on Dec. 2.

The women’s team will also host the inaugural UTRGV South Padre Island Classic with four games featuring UTRGV, North Texas, Prairie View A&M and Weber State on Dec. 18-19 at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

Reserved season tickets in sections B, C and G of UTRGV Fieldhouse cost $275 each, with a limited number of court-side seats are available for $350 plus a $150 donation to the V Club per seat.

General admission season tickets can be purchased for $150 each or as a family four pack for $400. Family four packs can also be purchased as reserved seats in sections A and H for $750 each.

Winter Texans looking to purchase reserved season tickets in sections A and H can do so for $200 each with equivalent seating will be arranged at Bert Ogden Arena and the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

Fans can also choose to purchase multi-sport passes that include season tickets to volleyball, basketball and baseball starting at $260 each. Additionally, fans who purchase their season ticket package by or before Aug. 1 will receive complimentary popcorn at every home UTRGV basketball game this season.

Contact the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Carlos Munoz (956-665-3747) and Tiffany Ochoa (956-665-3415) over the phone or through email at tickets@utrgv.edu, or go online to UTRGVTickets.com to purchase UTRGV basketball season tickets for the 2020-21 season.

