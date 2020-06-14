Hidalgo County has surpassed the 1,000 mark for total confirmed cases of COVID-19 after county Judge Richard F. Cortez reported, in a news release, 83 new cases over the weekend.

“This is not a moment that I like seeing,” Cortez said in the release. “But it is yet another reminder of how active this virus is. Community spread is alive and well in Hidalgo County and we need to understand the dangers of that.”

The cases reported come from Alamo, Alton, Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Palmview, Pharr, San Juan and Weslaco. There was one case in which the city was undisclosed.

The ages of the 83 cases reported range from infancy to people in their 80s.

As of now, the county’s total number of positive cases is 1,050, with 524 reported active.

Sixty-seven people were hospitalized with complications related to COVID-19, nine of which are in intensive care units.

No one was released from isolation over the weekend, leaving the total number of individuals reported to have recovered at 514.

The county reported 25,879 tests were administered with 23,563 returning negative and 1,266 pending test results.

Additionally, Cortez said the mayors of all the affected cities have been notified along with Hidalgo County commissioners, according to the news release.

The release marks 85 days since Hidalgo County reported the first positive case who tested positive for COVID-19.

Late Saturday night, Starr County reported seven positive cases of COVID-19, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

Of the seven reported, six are women ages 20, 58, 61, 67, 68 and 69, and one 20-year-old man.

On Sunday, five more cases were reported in Starr County, bringing the total there to 127.

From the five latest reported cases, three are men ages 13, 43 and 52; the remaining two cases are women ages 20 and 44.

Out of the 127 total reported positive cases, 92 are active with 34 cases having recovered and one previously reported death related to the virus.