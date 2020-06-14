Voters wishing to cast their ballots in the primary runoffs next month have just one more day to get their application completed as the voter registration deadline closes Monday.

Voters will decide which candidates will appear on the November ballot in several statewide and local elections, including for state and U.S. Senate, the Railroad Commission, and others.

July’s runoff will be the first statewide election to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and comes almost two months after concerns over the pandemic caused Gov. Greg Abbott to postpone elections.

Originally slated to occur May 26, Election Day will now fall on July 14 — a date chosen by the governor in a proclamation he issued May 11.

Abbott also ordered the extension of early voting, giving voters an extra week to cast their ballots prior to Election Day.

In the statewide Democratic primary runoffs, voters will choose which candidates for U.S. senate and Railroad commissioner.

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, and Mary “M.J.” Hegar, a veteran of the Air Force, are vying to face off against incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, the Republican who serves as Texas’ senior senator.

In the other statewide race, Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda are vying for Railroad Commissioner.

Some voters in Hidalgo and Cameron counties will also decide which Democratic candidate will continue on for the District 27 seat in the Texas Senate — longtime incumbent state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. or attorney Sara Stapleton Barrera.

The winner will face Republican challenger, Vanessa Tijerina. Tijerina was arrested earlier this month by Raymondville police on several charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with public duties, and driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Some Democratic voters will also vote in the race for Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1.

Longtime incumbent Charlie Espinoza is facing off against challenger Jaime Rene Chavana in that race.

In the Republican primary, voters will choose who will face U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and Libertarian candidate Ross Lynn Leone in November.

Voters will choose between Monica De La Cruz Hernandez and Ryan Krause.

Early voting will begin on June 29, rather than on July 6.

Early voting will continue until July 10, with polls closed from July 3-4 in observance of Independence Day. Voters may cast their ballots at any available polling place in the county.