SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, entertainment performances have been on hold for a few months.

However, the state’s easing of restrictions has enabled entertainment venues to host performances again if they follow certain health protocols.

During a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, Cameron County officials, along with event organizers and sponsors announced they will host a Red, White and Beach Fest on July 3 and 4 at the Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center on South Padre Island.

On July 3, Koe Wetzel will perform with supporting acts Buck’n Crazy and Lauren Corzine.

Intocable, an American Tejano and Norteño band, will perform on July 4 with supporting acts Matt Castillo and Vision.

Performances on both days will start at 4 p.m.

A fireworks display will be held at 9:30 p.m. on both days.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125.

Kids younger than 10 years old can enter for free in the general admission area only.

To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/yawo6raj.

Cameron County Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides was a speaker at the press conference.

She said county officials have been working hard to ensure they protect the public.

“With this pandemic, a lot of people stayed home and they’re anxious to get out,” she said. “This is one of the things that has opened up to allow people to come and enjoy music here and all entertainment while also continuing to keep social distancing.”

The Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center opened in October of 2019.

Benavides said Cameron County Commissioners Court built the amenities with hopes that they would be able to bring all sorts of entertainment to the venue.

“Unfortunately, this pandemic took over and this is going to be the first time that we’re able to open up again. But we really look forward to this Fourth of July weekend to be able to give you all good music and entertainment, while at the same time keeping social distancing,” she said.

Health Protocols

According to county venues director of marketing and management Raul N. Garcia, temperatures of all attendees will be checked before they enter the facility and complementary masks will be given to everyone.

Additionally, there will be hand sanitizing at the entrance of the facility and stations will be available throughout the facility.

Several seats in the stone sitting area in the amphitheater will be blocked to meet the 6 feet requirement for social distancing.

Individual tickets are available for purchase in the general admission area only.

Tickets in the assigned seating area will be sold in groups of two, four and six due to social distancing guidelines.

All tasks by staff will be checked for the required personal protective equipment and will be provided as needed.

There will be a staff member managing the traffic in the concession area.

Attendees are only allowed to purchase their items and must return to their assigned seat.

Markers will be in place to stand in line.

“The number one priority we are focused on is demonstrating to our community the assurance we are following all the guidelines instructed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Garcia stated in an email.