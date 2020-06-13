Starr County confirms another 19 cases of coronavirus

Updated at 2:58 p.m.

Starr County confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon on top of the 18 confirmed earlier today.

The county’s 19th case is of a 29-year-old man, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

This marks a total of 115 cases there, 80 of which are active.

So far, 34 people have recovered and one person has died.

Original post:

Starr County confirmed another 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases involve 11 women and seven men, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

Not all ages of the patients were made available; however, of the women whose ages were available, they range from 8 to 46 years old. Of the men, they ranged in age from 33 to 60 years old.

The new batch of cases are the second-highest reported in Starr County in a single day, following a report of 23 new cases in a day earlier this week.

The county now has a total of 114 cases of which 79 are active.