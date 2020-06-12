Brownsville police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Brownsville police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials report.

Officials report the officer first began to feel symptoms on June 5 with confirmation provided to the city on Thursday.

The name of the officer and any other further identifying information are being withheld to maintain employee privacy consistent with federal health privacy laws.

Officials said the confirmation should not deter the public from calling 9-1-1 when needing emergency assistance. Both police and firefighters continue to take extensive precautions to safeguard community members and other emergency personnel.