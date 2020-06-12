Fifty-five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hidalgo County on Friday, raising the county’s total to 967 cases.

With the tally nearing 1,000, the county also reported a jump in hospitalizations — 55 people being treated and eight admitted into an intensive care unit, according to a news release issued Friday.

“This jump in numbers, while predicted, is still troubling — particularly the rise in those needing hospital treatment,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the news release. “I cannot emphasize enough that this virus is still active and still dangerous. Residents of Hidalgo County need to pay attention to our warnings and avoid crowds as much as possible.”

The new patients included residents of Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Palmview, Pharr, San Juan, Weslaco, and undisclosed locations.

They ranged in age from 0 to their 70s.

Cameron County also reported an additional 50 cases of the disease Friday, raising its total to 1,081, while an additional 40 individuals recovered, according to a news release issued by county officials.

They currently have 337 active cases.

The county stated they are continuing to work with three nursing homes in their area to address COVID-19 outbreaks there.

At the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen 34 employees and 63 residents tested positive, including 11 who died.

At the Windsor Atrium, 39 employees and 61 residents tested positive, including 16 individuals who died.

At Spanish Meadows in Brownsville, six employees and 11 residents tested positive.