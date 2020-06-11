Records: Woman accused of leaving puppy in hot car

McAllen police arrested a 24-year-old La Blanca woman Wednesday after they say she left a 4-month-old pit bull in a hot car without water while she shopped at H-E-B.

Authorities have charged Kimberly Ayala with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

A passerby shopping at the grocery store at 200 W. Expressway 83 told police she discovered the puppy inside a 2001 black four-door Oldsmobile that had its windows cracked, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“The dog a white/brown pit bull puppy had no water and I did not see any food inside the vehicle,” the charging document stated.

The responding officer wrote in his report that the temperature was 91 degrees.

The officer was able to unlock the car through a cracked window with his hand at around 11:50 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit.

“The puppy was in obvious distress and suffering as it was panting and getting dehydrated,” the officer wrote in the report.

The officer also noted he gave the pit bull some water.

Ayala walked out of the store at about 12:25 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit.

“Ms. Ayala stated she left the puppy inside her vehicle because she could not take it in H.E.B. and she was on her way to Reynosa,” the charging document stated.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and learned she left the puppy in the vehicle at 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Animal control took custody of the puppy.