‘Drive-by shooting’ suspect convicted, sentenced

A 30-year-old man entered a guilty plea Wednesday for his role in the “drive-by shooting” of two men last year.

State district Judge Bobby Flores sentenced Jose Marios Cardenas, who plead to criminal attempted capital murder of multiple persons, to five years in prison.

Charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct will remain unadjudicated, court records indicate.

The shooting happened on May 31, 2019.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office previously said that Jesus Guadalupe Mares and David Davila were sitting in a truck near the corner of Maya Drive and Minnesota Road near Lopezville when someone approached and began shooting at them.

Mares sustained non life-threatening injuries and Davila was unharmed.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie”” Guerra said everyone involved in the incident was part of a human smuggling enterprise.

Four other men also entered guilty pleas to criminal attempted capital murder of multiple persons and received five-year prison sentences.

Jesus Martinez, 29, has entered a not guilty plea to criminal attempted capital murder of multiple persons, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Prosecutors dismissed charges against 33-year-old Yamil Garza Villarreal, who had been arrested and charged with the same allegations as the rest of the men. In a filing, prosecutors said they asked for the motion to be dismissed in the interest of justice.