Delia’s Tamales expects to open in San Antonio soon

After almost 30 years ago in the Rio Grande Valley, the Delia’s Tamales family business is now closer to expanding to the city of San Antonio.

“San Antonio, we’re close to opening our new location & we’re looking for hard-working, positive-minded individuals who are ready to join our team,” Delia’s Tamales wrote in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The news comes nearly a year after Delia’s Tamales announced on its Facebook page that it expected to open in San Antonio by this spring.

Founder Delia Lubin started making tamales with one of her sisters to help provide for their family. They sold tamales door to door and from business to business until the first location opened in 1998 in South McAllen.

There are currently six physical locations in the Valley, with two in McAllen and one location in Edinburg, Mission, Pharr and San Juan. Now, Delia’s will also serve tamales at 13527 Hausman Pass in the Alamo City.

Planning to staff the new location with 50 employees, the family company is currently looking for cashiers and kitchen staff for its new restaurant as construction in San Antonio continues.

According to John King, who works in marketing for Delia’s Tamales, the new San Antonio location may open as soon as the end of July, barring any construction or training delays.

“San Antonio was chosen for several reasons,” King said in an email. “Delia and her family have always loved … San Antonio. This is Delia’s first location outside the Rio Grande Valley, and we believed this would be the most logical location in their expansion.”

King went on to say that San Antonio is their ideal location to expand also because of its proximity to cities such as Austin, Houston and Laredo.

Although there are no current plans to expand elsewhere, King said the Delia’s family is looking forward to servicing the San Antonio market.

“…We believe we have a large following in San Antonio. San Antonio has been very welcoming and excited for us to open. That makes us believe we will have a great outcome,” King wrote. “We are looking forward to providing our tamales to the people of the Alamo City and central Texas.”