Brownsville city employee tests positive for COVID-19

The City of Brownsville has confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city reports the employee is a 27-year-old male who works for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The city reports the employee first began to feel symptoms on June 6 with official confirmation provided to the city on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The name of the employee and further information on him are being withheld to maintain employee privacy consistent with federal health privacy laws.