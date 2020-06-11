Starr County confirmed 15 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which in addition to the eight cases reported earlier in the day makes the single-day tally at 23.

This is the county’s highest volume of cases reported in a single day.

The new numbers include 14 females whose ages range in age from 4 months old to 56, including two 5-year-olds.

Nine of those confirmed were males whose ages range in age from 7-years-old to 48.

There are now a total of 94 total cases in the county.

The county currently has 61 active cases of the coronavirus, and 32 have recovered.

One person has died as a result of COVID-19 in Starr County.