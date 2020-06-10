WESLACO — The man accused in the shooting death of 36-year-old Guadalupe Salinas Jr. earlier this week was charged Wednesday with first degree murder, his bonds totaling $810,000.

According to officer Eric Hernandez, spokesman for the Weslaco Police Department, 23-year-old Angel Herrera was arraigned Wednesday and charged with murder, state jail felony possession of marijuana, and two possession of a controlled substance charges — one a class A misdemeanor and the other a second-degree felony.

The bonds for the possession charges were set at $20,000 apiece, while Herrera was handed down a $750,000 bond on the first-degree murder charge.

Herrera was arrested Monday after being the target of a multi-agency manhunt stemming from a shooting incident reported in the vicinity of the 2400 block of 12th Street and Pleasantview Drive in Weslaco.

There, police responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Salinas unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle, having been shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is the likely cause of death as autopsy results are still pending, according to Hernandez.

Police are investigating the incident as a murder with drugs being a possible motive, Hernandez said Monday.