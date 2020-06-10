PART 20: Let’s Write a Story!

“Ok, ladies, I am forced to reveal myself. You, unfortunately, have become much too involved in this whole plot. I work for a private intelligence agency coordinating with the governments of the world and have been for over 25 years, which is one reason you see me on electronics so much. The name is not important and best younot know. We have been following Michael and his team for the last 11 months. His insidious alliance with your college friends and his possible collusion with a widespread market for fake COVID-19 vaccines has forced me to come forth. However, what we speak of here remains here.”

“What about the rest of those helping us, Henry, Aronia, Twix and Forest?”

Mary wasn’t about to trust Mrs. Vargas and leave everyone else behind.

“Who are they?” Mrs. Vargas seemed surprised she didn’t know all the players.

Catching her up quickly didn’t seem to assuage the elder lady. Perhaps her agency background didn’t give her the ability to believe in nature spirits and time travel, yet she could not dismiss the two women’s story.

“How in the world did you get in the attic?” Mary changed the direction of the conversation, wanting time to think.

“When this house was for sale before you purchased it, I had the opportunity to tour it and found a secret passage into the attic. When you told Michael you thought you left the Golden Sassafras there I knew I had to find it before he did. He and those two college buddies of yours have been looking for it for months.” Mary and Sylvia grimaced as she spoke of whom they had thought were their good friends.

“Why now? We’re both here!” Sylvia was still suspicious, thinking Mrs. Vargas a rather stupid spy. “It’s quite logical.

I knew you would be asleep, or probably, and would not hear me. The dogs would be a problem but it was time to come clean to you. If you did wake up, I would just tell you my story. If not, I’d find the Golden Sassafras and find another time to talk to you.”

Silence descended again as they absorbed what they had heard.

“But what do you think Michael has been up to?”

The two women asked Mrs. Vargas in unison.

“Our belief is that Michael and his crew were going to try and pass the Golden Sassafras like an old-time snake oil remedy for the COVID-19. People are so caught up in fear they’ll believe anything that might save them.”

“Wait!” Mary almost shouted. “Why did Sylvia text me, Get Rid of the Flower! It’s the only way!?” Mrs. Vargas looked perplexed and took a deep swallow of the rich, black, organic coffee.

“Yes! and why was ‘He’ coming after Sylvia next?” Sylvia’s head nodded vigorously at Mary’s questions.

“I was terrified,” Sylvia confided. “I was sure I was going to get killed and I didn’t know what I knew except my mother had made me go up to the Hotel Sassy and San Antonio for Michael’s lecture on the Golden Sassafras.”