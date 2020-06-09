Flash Briefing-NewsLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Food Bank RGV holds massive distribution Delcia Lopez - June 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt National Guardsmen along with volunteers get ready to distribute food to over 3,000 families by the RGV Food Bank. A massive drive-thru emergency pantry was held at H-E-B Park in Edinburg on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Volunteers Vianey Gonzalez Cron and Brianna Alfaro open boxes of food on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Irma Veraza,68, of Edinburg was the first in line since 3:15am to receive food from the RGV Food Bank during a massive drive-thru emergency pantry at H-E-B Park in Edinburg on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Volunteer Maelia Salcines sorts thru boxed cereal during the RGV Food Bank massive drive-thru emergency pantry at H-E-B Park on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Waiting to pass out boxes of food to over 3,000 families, a National Guardsman stands ready on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com More than 3,000 people from around the Rio Grande Valley line up to receive food from the RGV Food Pantry during a massive drive-thru emergency pantry at H-E-B Park in Edinburg on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com HEB Park was the scene of a massive food distrubution by the RGV Food Bank on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Volunteers place boxes of food in the trunk of a vehicle during a drive-thru emergency pantry at H-E-B Park in Edinburg on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Workers at the RGV Food Bank work diligently to remove frozen food items for distribution on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com National Guardsmen along with volunteers prepare to distribute food to over 3,000 families by the RGV Food Bank during a mass drive-thru emergency pantry at H-E-B Park in Edinburg on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Lizette Venecia and Amanda Aguirre with Almaraz Law Firm volunteer to distribute food during a mass drive-thru emergency pantry at H-E-B Park on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ‘Drive-by shooting’ suspect convicted, sentenced Records: Woman accused of leaving puppy in hot car Delia’s Tamales expects to open in San Antonio soon Former probation officer in prison for intoxication assault to be released 8 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Starr County