Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories issued for RGV

An upper-level high pressure hovering over the Rio Grande Valley today is resulting in extremely hot conditions.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports the Valley will experience “feels like” temperatures between 111 and 119 from noon until 6 p.m. today.

There is an excessive heat warning in effect for Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata counties until 6 p.m. today. Feel like temperatures will be between 115 to 119 degrees.

Cameron and Willacy counties are under a heat advisory until 6 p.m. today. Feel like temperatures for those counties will be between 111 to 115 degrees.

The NWS reports the potential impacts could occur:

>>Heat exhaustion and cramps are likely without sufficient hydration

>>Heat stroke, possible hospitalization, and a risk to life are expected with proper hydration

Later this evening, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the Valley, though mainly in Zapata, Jim Hogg and Starr counties.