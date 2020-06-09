Cameron Co. reports 40th coronavirus death

Another death related to the coronavirus was confirmed in Cameron County on Tuesday, raising the death toll there to 40.

The county identified the man who died as a 90-year-old resident of Spanish Meadows in Brownsville, according to a county news release. This is the first death stemming from this nursing home, where six employees and 11 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release.

Officials also confirmed 32 more cases of the disease Tuesday, raising the total there to 951. Additionally, 13 people have recovered, leaving 293 active cases in the county.

The new cases range in age from 21 to 80, and include residents from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel and San Benito.

Also on Tuesday, Hidalgo County matched its highest single-day increase, confirming 45 new cases of the coronavirus, according to a county news release.

The county also recorded 45 cases on June 4. On Tuesday, the county attributed the numbers a to both the Memorial Day weekend and the state-mandated increase in testing.

“While there may be different theories as to what is causing these numbers to rise, no one is debating that this disease is still here and the risk of infection is still genuine,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in the release. “The community must act cautiously and must act responsibly. The best way to do that is to avoid crowds and continue to practice good hygiene.”

Tuesday’s new COVID-19 cases bring the total in Hidalgo County to 804, of which 343 remain active.

The county also confirmed that 44 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, with four in intensive care units.

According to the release, 24,000 tests have been admitted so far, with 1,263 results still pending. The rate of positive infection is about 3.35%. The county stated that the World Health Organization’s ideal positive rate is 10% and below.

The new cases range in age from 20 and under to their 70s. In some cases, the county did not disclose whether individuals were male or female.

Additionally, Starr County confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

The new cases include seven women whose ages range between 19 and 81, and a 44-year-old man.

The total in Starr County is now 69.

Willacy County also confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus, according to a news release. The coronavirus tally in Willacy County is now 45.

The new cases include two men in their 20s, and a woman in her 40s — all of which are said to be community acquired.