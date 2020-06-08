Weslaco police searching for suspect in shooting that left 1 dead

Weslaco police are on the hunt for a suspect tied to a deadly shooting Monday that left one person dead and put a local school on lockdown.

According to officer Eric Hernandez, spokesman for the Weslaco Police Department, officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the vicinity of the 2400 block of 12th Street and Pleasantview Drive at around 12:06 p.m. Monday.

Hernandez said police arrived four minutes later and found a person unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle. The person had been shot. CPR was administered but the person, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now investigating the incident as a murder, Hernandez said, who added that drugs may have been a possible motive.

Angel Herrera, 23, was identified by police as the suspect in the case and is considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information that can help lead to Herrera’s apprehension are encouraged to call the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477. Anonymity will be upheld.

The shooting incident also prompted Weslaco East High School, which is located in the vicinity of the incident on Pleasantview Drive, to implement lockdown procedures, according to police.

Weslaco East High students are to be transported to Airport Elementary in order to be safely picked up by parents, Hernandez said.

The manhunt remains ongoing.