Mission police officers test positive for COVID-19

MISSION — Three police officers here have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the city Monday.

The officers have been directed to self-quarantine and the city is taking steps to notify anyone who may have been in contact with them.

“We have notified everyone that was in direct contact with the three officers, and have asked them to self-quarantine. All three are isolated cases, the virus did not spread from one officer to another,” Chief Robert Dominguez said. “We are taking every precautionary measure possible to safeguard officers and employees here at the police department. Our number one priority is their health and safety.”

The release goes on to state that the department has begun deep cleaning its facilities, using germ-fighting electronic misters — an electrostatic sprayer — and increasing the numbers of hand-washing signs and hand-sanitizing stations throughout the station.

Employees are being required to social distance and wear facemasks in common areas.