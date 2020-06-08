Mission CISD: Employee who shared ‘racist social media post’ no longer employed

A Mission school district employee who was criticized this weekend for sharing content on social media that used stereotypes against black people is now no longer employed with the district.

In a statement issued Monday, the district described the social media post as racist. Craig Verley, a spokesperson for Mission CISD, said he could not confirm whether the employee had been terminated or resigned and that no additional information was available.

“The employee responsible for a recent racist social media post is no longer employed with the Mission Consolidated Independent School District,” the statement read.

The district had issued a stern rebuke of the post in question on Saturday, stating then that “there is no way to gloss over it” before calling the “racist post” a “disgrace,” in which the district will not tolerate.

This action came after concerns were shared with the district regarding a Facebook account bearing the name Will Martinez writing “F—– funny…” on the social media network about stereotypes used against black people.

“I wonder if we throw kool-aid and watermelons will end the riots,” read the screenshot shared from Martinez’s account, which appears to no longer be active on Facebook. The sentence was followed by three Thinking Face Emojis.

As previously reported, there is a William Martinez listed as a coach/health/P.E. instructor at Alton Memorial Jr. High.

According to the district, the post was brought to Mission CISD’s attention by a community member.

“We are thankful to live in a community that cares so deeply about the importance of human dignity and equality,” Monday’s statement read. “The views shared by this one person are not the views of Mission CISD. Our District is committed to treating all of our students, parents, and community members with respect, dignity, and equality. We will continue to grow and to build on our commitment to this ideal in every aspect of our organization. This includes reviewing and updating annual trainings provided to district employees and students.”